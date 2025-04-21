Nani Ventures into Crime Thrillers with 'HIT: The Third Case'

As anticipation grows for 'HIT: The Third Case,' set to premiere on May 1, 2025, actors Nani and Srinidhi Shetty reveal their insights on the project. This crime thriller marks a pivotal moment for Nani, venturing into both a new genre and his inaugural production role.

In a conversation with ANI, Nani expressed the novelty of starring in a crime thriller, describing the preparation process as both new and thrilling. 'Every script demands preparation,' he noted. 'Being my first crime thriller, it was an exciting experience, unraveling new facets of character understanding.'

Taking on dual responsibilities, Nani steps into production, a significant career milestone. 'This marks my debut in production, and it's unmistakably the next step in my career advancement,' he commented. Srinidhi Shetty lauded Nani's seamless transition between roles, crediting him for fostering a creative environment over a monetary focus during production.

(With inputs from agencies.)