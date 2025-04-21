Left Menu

Nani Ventures into Crime Thrillers with 'HIT: The Third Case'

As 'HIT: The Third Case' gears up for its May 2025 release, actor and producer Nani, alongside co-star Srinidhi Shetty, shares insights on their roles. The crime thriller, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, marks Nani's first foray into this genre and production, promising a fresh cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:00 IST
Nani Ventures into Crime Thrillers with 'HIT: The Third Case'
Nani, Srinidhi Shetty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation grows for 'HIT: The Third Case,' set to premiere on May 1, 2025, actors Nani and Srinidhi Shetty reveal their insights on the project. This crime thriller marks a pivotal moment for Nani, venturing into both a new genre and his inaugural production role.

In a conversation with ANI, Nani expressed the novelty of starring in a crime thriller, describing the preparation process as both new and thrilling. 'Every script demands preparation,' he noted. 'Being my first crime thriller, it was an exciting experience, unraveling new facets of character understanding.'

Taking on dual responsibilities, Nani steps into production, a significant career milestone. 'This marks my debut in production, and it's unmistakably the next step in my career advancement,' he commented. Srinidhi Shetty lauded Nani's seamless transition between roles, crediting him for fostering a creative environment over a monetary focus during production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025