Reflecting Society: The Role of Newspapers Through the Ages

At the 78th anniversary of Navbharat Times, Delhi LG VK Saxena highlighted the pivotal role of newspapers in reflecting societal needs. He emphasized their historical significance and acknowledged awardees for their contributions. The event was attended by notable officials, celebrating the impact of media in guiding public discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:24 IST
During the celebration marking the 78th anniversary of the Hindi daily Navbharat Times, Delhi LG VK Saxena emphasized the crucial function of newspapers in reflecting societal realities and guiding public opinion.

Saxena noted, amidst the recent Delhi elections, the importance of media in maintaining an informed society, a role deeply rooted in history, even before India's independence.

He lauded various awardees for their selfless service, underscoring a sense of pride in watching over a state with such dedicated individuals. The event saw the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who shared personal anecdotes of her early engagement with the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

