Reflecting Society: The Role of Newspapers Through the Ages

During the celebration marking the 78th anniversary of the Hindi daily Navbharat Times, Delhi LG VK Saxena emphasized the crucial function of newspapers in reflecting societal realities and guiding public opinion.

Saxena noted, amidst the recent Delhi elections, the importance of media in maintaining an informed society, a role deeply rooted in history, even before India's independence.

He lauded various awardees for their selfless service, underscoring a sense of pride in watching over a state with such dedicated individuals. The event saw the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who shared personal anecdotes of her early engagement with the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)