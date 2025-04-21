Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra to be Honored at Prestigious Gold House Gala

Priyanka Chopra is set to receive the inaugural Global Vanguard Honor at the Gold House Gala. The event, on May 10 in Los Angeles, celebrates significant Asian Pacific figures, with over 600 guests expected. Other honorees include Ang Lee, Jon M. Chu, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Updated: 21-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:50 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Chopra is among the notable figures to be honored at the fourth annual Gold House Gala, scheduled for May in Downtown Los Angeles.

According to Variety, other honorees this year include filmmaker Jon M. Chu, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and director Ang Lee. The gala will unfold on May 10 at the Music Centre in Downtown Los Angeles, welcoming over 600 guests. The event celebrates the forthcoming 2025 A100 List, which highlights the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers, set to be announced on May 1.

Gold House CEO and co-founder Bing Chen emphasized the gala's significance, describing it as more than just a major Asian Pacific event but as a launchpad for the next wave of culture. As part of the night's honors, Chopra Jonas will receive the Global Vanguard Honor, recognizing her 25-year career that has uniquely bridged Asian Pacific and Western cultures through her work in Hindi cinema and Hollywood.

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

