Vadluru Awaits: Usha Vance's Ancestral Homecoming

Anticipation is high in Vadluru village, Andhra Pradesh, as Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, visits India. Hailing from this village, Usha's visit stirs pride, although Vadluru isn't on her itinerary. Locals, eager to see her, express their hopes for a future visit.

Usha Vance
  • Country:
  • India

Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district is abuzz with anticipation as Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, makes a significant visit to India. The visit is seen as a connection to her roots, as her ancestors hail from this very village.

Accompanied by JD Vance and their three children, Usha's four-day visit is largely personal and comes amid international tensions over the US tariff war. Despite the anticipation, Vadluru is not part of Usha's itinerary, prompting disappointment and hope among the villagers for a future visit.

Local sentiments run high, with residents like P Srinivasa Raju, former sarpanch, expressing readiness to extend a warm welcome if they were informed earlier. The community's enthusiasm is echoed by relatives and elders, highlighting the cultural and emotional significance of the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

