Celebrating Shyam Benegal's Legacy at NYIFF's Silver Jubilee

The New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) is set to honor the legacy of legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal during its milestone 25th edition this June. Renowned for its dedication to Indian independent cinema, the festival will also showcase an impressive lineup featuring luminaries such as Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and James Ivory.

Festival Director Aseem Chhabra emphasized the global platform NYIFF has become for Indian cinema, noting the diverse collection of personal documentaries and regional narratives on display. The festival will highlight Benegal's contributions, including a restored version of his film 'Manthan', affirming his status as a pioneer in Indian parallel cinema.

The festival, running from June 20–22, will spotlight 22 feature films and 21 shorts, reflecting the wide-ranging languages and stories of Indian cinema. Opening with the premiere of 'The Fable' and closing with 'Little Thomas', NYIFF continues to celebrate both India's cinematic heritage and its innovative future.

