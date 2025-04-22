False Death Threat Call: Bollywood Under Siege

A 35-year-old Punjab resident has been arrested for allegedly providing false information to the Mumbai police control room about a purported death threat to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, according to an official report on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh, falsely claimed that a weapon and a contract worth Rs 2 lakh had been distributed to specific individuals to assassinate the actor. The call, received on Monday, prompted immediate police attention but was soon dismissed as misinformation.

The Mumbai police promptly lodged a case against Singh, contacting Punjab authorities for his detention. The case unfolds amid similar threats to celebrities like Salman Khan, who was recently also targeted by a mentally unstable individual from Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)