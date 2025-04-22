Left Menu

False Death Threat Call: Bollywood Under Siege

A man from Punjab was detained for providing false information about a death threat to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The suspect claimed that a contract was placed for Shroff's life. After investigation, the threat was debunked, and the man was apprehended by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:40 IST
A 35-year-old Punjab resident has been arrested for allegedly providing false information to the Mumbai police control room about a purported death threat to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, according to an official report on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh, falsely claimed that a weapon and a contract worth Rs 2 lakh had been distributed to specific individuals to assassinate the actor. The call, received on Monday, prompted immediate police attention but was soon dismissed as misinformation.

The Mumbai police promptly lodged a case against Singh, contacting Punjab authorities for his detention. The case unfolds amid similar threats to celebrities like Salman Khan, who was recently also targeted by a mentally unstable individual from Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

