Left Menu

East Timor's Cardinal Silva Heads to Rome for Historic Papal Conclave

Cardinal Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of East Timor travels to Rome to participate in the conclave following Pope Francis' death. With a strong connection to the late pope and East Timor's overwhelming Catholic majority, Silva shares his hopes for a balanced new pontiff amid Church challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:52 IST
East Timor's Cardinal Silva Heads to Rome for Historic Papal Conclave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cardinal Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of East Timor is en route to Rome to join the conclave that will elect a new pontiff following the death of Pope Francis. As East Timor's first cardinal, Silva cherishes the special bond Francis had with the Timorese people.

East Timor boasts a 97% Catholic population, making it one of the most Catholic nations globally. Silva was made a cardinal by Francis in 2022 and recalls fond memories of the pope's visit to East Timor, where massive crowds gathered to welcome him.

With no clear frontrunner to succeed Francis, Silva emphasizes the need for a balanced pope to navigate diverse views within the Church. As cardinals convene in Vatican City, Silva remains open-minded about potential candidates while advocating for neutrality in Church leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025