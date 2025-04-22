East Timor's Cardinal Silva Heads to Rome for Historic Papal Conclave

Cardinal Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of East Timor is en route to Rome to join the conclave that will elect a new pontiff following the death of Pope Francis. As East Timor's first cardinal, Silva cherishes the special bond Francis had with the Timorese people.

East Timor boasts a 97% Catholic population, making it one of the most Catholic nations globally. Silva was made a cardinal by Francis in 2022 and recalls fond memories of the pope's visit to East Timor, where massive crowds gathered to welcome him.

With no clear frontrunner to succeed Francis, Silva emphasizes the need for a balanced pope to navigate diverse views within the Church. As cardinals convene in Vatican City, Silva remains open-minded about potential candidates while advocating for neutrality in Church leadership.

