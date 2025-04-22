Left Menu

Unveiling of Jawaharlal Darda Statue Deferred Amid State Mourning

The planned unveiling of Jawaharlal Darda's statue in Mumbai has been postponed due to the three-day state mourning for Pope Francis. Prominent attendees, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries, observed a two-minute silence in respect at the statue's location near the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The unveiling ceremony for a statue of Jawaharlal Darda, a noted freedom fighter and former Maharashtra minister, has been postponed in Mumbai. This decision coincides with the state mourning for Pope Francis.

Vijay Darda, chairing the Lokmat Media Group and a former Member of Parliament, disclosed the postponement, recognizing the government's respect gesture amid the mourning.

Prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, had gathered for the event, pausing to honor the late Pope with a two-minute silence beside the statue at Jawaharlal Darda Chowk.

