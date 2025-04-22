Left Menu

Empowering Voices: Haryana Launches First Balika Panchayat

Haryana's Barseen village witnesses the creation of the state's first 'Balika Panchayat', empowering young girls to participate in governance. Initiated by Zila Parishad, the panchayat involves girls aged 11-21 in formal voting. Aimed at raising awareness on gender issues and promoting the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, it will focus on education, health, and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative to empower young girls in Haryana, the first 'Balika Panchayat' has been established in the village of Barseen, Fatehabad district, by the Zila Parishad. This pioneering move included a formal voting process involving females aged 11 to 21 actively electing representatives to various posts.

The district's Deputy Commissioner, Mandeep Kaur, attended the inaugural event, distributing certificates to the newly elected members. The programme, designed to raise awareness on issues like women's rights, safety, and sanitation, allows the panchayat to participate in Gram Sabha meetings, although devoid of constitutional power.

Launched as a pilot project, the initiative aims to advocate gender equality and the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. It promises the formation of similar panchayats across the district, focusing on education, health, safety, and supporting governance and leadership training for its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

