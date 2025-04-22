Left Menu

Indian Cardinals Ready to Play Key Role in Next Papal Election

Four Indian cardinals, including two from Kerala, are eligible to vote in the Vatican conclave to elect a new Pope after Pope Francis's death. Cardinals under 80 can vote, with representation from the Syro-Malankara and Syro-Malabar Churches. The conclave is expected to follow the Pope's funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vatican is preparing for a pivotal conclave next week to elect a new Pope following the passing of Pope Francis. Four Indian cardinals, hailing from different regions, are set to participate, adding significant weight to the proceedings. The vote is limited to cardinals under the age of 80.

Among the Indian contingent, two are from Kerala, including Cardinal Baselios Cleemis and the newly appointed Cardinal George Koovakkad. With a unique representation from both the Syro-Malankara and Syro-Malabar Churches, their roles are underscored by the Vatican's broader religious landscape.

Despite these contributions, the selection process remains a non-representative vote. Cardinals like Koovakkad, a Vatican official, will vote under the jurisdiction of the Latin Church, although originally from the Syro-Malabar Church. The conclave's exact date hinges on Pope Francis's funeral arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

