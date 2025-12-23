Guilty Verdict in Foiled Islamic State-Inspired Attack on UK Jewish Community

A UK court found two men guilty on Tuesday for planning a mass shooting inspired by the Islamic State, targeting the Jewish community in England. Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, sought to execute what could have been one of the deadliest terrorist acts on British soil.

According to Assistant Chief Constable Robert Potts, had their plans succeeded, the attack might have surpassed previous deadly episodes. This conviction follows a recent mass shooting in Sydney, further elevating concerns about Islamic extremism's resurgence and the threat it poses globally.

Despite Islamic State's diminished territorial influence, European officials warn about its persistent online radicalization efforts. Security agencies are vigilantly combating these evolving threats, as highlighted by the 19 thwarted attacks by MI5 since 2020, emphasizing the continued risk from extremist propaganda.