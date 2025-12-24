Tragic Murder of Indian Woman in Toronto: A Community in Shock

A 30-year-old Indian woman has been tragically murdered in Toronto, prompting a rigorous investigation by local police. The authorities have launched a search for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, identified as the prime suspect, now wanted on charges of first-degree murder.

The victim, Himanshi Khurana, was found deceased in a residence following a missing person report in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street W. area. Her body was discovered a day after she was reported missing, as confirmed by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

The incident has drawn international attention, with the Indian High Commission in Toronto calling it 'tragic' and 'disturbing.' The Commission extended condolences to Khurana's family and assured continued support as investigations progress.