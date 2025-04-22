Left Menu

Croatia Remembers: Honoring the Forgotten Victims of Jasenovac

Croatia marked the 80th anniversary of a tragic breakout from the Jasenovac concentration camp, known as the Balkan Auschwitz. Ceremonies honored victims of the WWII pro-Nazi regime, with Croatian officials and representatives from Serb, Jewish, Roma, and antifascist groups laying wreaths and recalling the camp's atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jasenovac | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:35 IST
Croatia on Tuesday paid homage to the victims of the Jasenovac concentration camp, 80 years after a significant breakout attempt by the prisoners. This somber occasion saw participation from Croatian leaders, alongside Serb, Jewish, Roma, and antifascist representatives, together remembering those who suffered under the pro-Nazi puppet regime during World War II.

Jasenovac, the most notorious of concentration camps in the region, witnessed the massacre of tens of thousands, including men, women, and children. Tuesday's commemoration included poignant ceremonies of laying flowers and walking paths reminiscent of the railway tracks that delivered victims to the camp.

The Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, underscored the importance of remembering such atrocities, emphasizing the necessity to ensure history does not repeat itself. His administration, previously criticized for neglecting to address rising pro-Nazi sentiment, was part of a united front in remembering Jasenovac's victims, marking a significant shift in the acknowledgment of this dark chapter in history.

