Croatia Remembers: Honoring the Forgotten Victims of Jasenovac

Croatia on Tuesday paid homage to the victims of the Jasenovac concentration camp, 80 years after a significant breakout attempt by the prisoners. This somber occasion saw participation from Croatian leaders, alongside Serb, Jewish, Roma, and antifascist representatives, together remembering those who suffered under the pro-Nazi puppet regime during World War II.

Jasenovac, the most notorious of concentration camps in the region, witnessed the massacre of tens of thousands, including men, women, and children. Tuesday's commemoration included poignant ceremonies of laying flowers and walking paths reminiscent of the railway tracks that delivered victims to the camp.

The Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, underscored the importance of remembering such atrocities, emphasizing the necessity to ensure history does not repeat itself. His administration, previously criticized for neglecting to address rising pro-Nazi sentiment, was part of a united front in remembering Jasenovac's victims, marking a significant shift in the acknowledgment of this dark chapter in history.

