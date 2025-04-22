Left Menu

Maharashtra Mandates Iconic State Song in Schools

The Maharashtra government has mandated that the state song 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' be sung in all schools after the national anthem. This decision commemorates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The song, penned by Raja Badhe and sung by Krishnarao Sable, is a symbol of regional pride.

Maharashtra's state education authorities have announced that 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' will be sung in schools across the state following the national anthem. The directive was made public by School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, emphasizing its role in honoring regional identity.

This cultural move aligns with the birth anniversary of the revered Maratha leader, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The song was officially adopted as the state anthem on February 19, 2023, marking this significant event.

Renowned in Marathi culture, 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha', meaning 'Glory to Maharashtra', was a creation of poet Raja Badhe and brought to life by the famous balladeer, Krishnarao Sable, also known widely as Shaheer Sable.

