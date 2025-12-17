Delhi Government Aims to Tackle Invasive Kikar Tree Issue
The Delhi government plans to remove the invasive kikar tree from restrictions requiring permission for its removal. A new SOP is being formulated to streamline the process while balancing environmental concerns. This move supports infrastructure projects affected by the tree's rapid growth in several areas of the capital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government's initiative to ease the removal of the invasive kikar tree has gained attention, as officials announced plans to exclude it from the list of protected species requiring felling permission.
This decision arises from increasing reports of kikar's obstruction of vital construction and infrastructure projects throughout the national capital, including the Delhi Sports University site in Mundka.
An upcoming Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will establish specific guidelines to address these issues while safeguarding environmental concerns, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
