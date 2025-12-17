Delhi Government Aims to Tackle Invasive Kikar Tree Issue

The Delhi government's initiative to ease the removal of the invasive kikar tree has gained attention, as officials announced plans to exclude it from the list of protected species requiring felling permission.

This decision arises from increasing reports of kikar's obstruction of vital construction and infrastructure projects throughout the national capital, including the Delhi Sports University site in Mundka.

An upcoming Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will establish specific guidelines to address these issues while safeguarding environmental concerns, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)