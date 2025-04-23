Vatican Prepares for Pope Francis' Final Farewell

In a solemn ceremony marked by tradition and reverence, Catholic cardinals conducted the ritual transfer of Pope Francis' body this Wednesday from the Vatican hotel to St Peter's Basilica. The event marks the beginning of three days of public viewing.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, currently managing the Vatican's administration in the interim, led the ceremony. The heartfelt proceedings took place at the chapel of Domus Santa Marta, the late pope's residence. As a choir sang, cardinals in red cassocks prayed, while Francis' casket was watched over by Swiss Guards.

The faithful gathered in St Peter's Square to witness the procession entering the basilica. The upcoming funeral, set for Saturday, is anticipated to attract numerous heads of state alongside grieving ordinary Catholics.

