Pink Floyd's Iconic Pompeii Concert Returns to Big Screens

The legendary 1972 concert film, 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii', featuring the iconic band's performance set in the ancient Roman Amphitheater, is re-mastered in 4K and will be screened in Indian theaters on April 26 and 27. It offers enhanced audio mixes and rare footage of the band at Abbey Road Studios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:29 IST
The legendary American pop band, Pink Floyd, is bringing its iconic 1972 concert film, 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii', back to the big screen in India. PVR INOX Pictures announced a two-day screening event, captivating audiences with this re-mastered classic.

Directed by Adrian Maben, the 4K re-mastered film includes enhanced audio featuring new theatrical and home entertainment mixes in 5.1 and Dolby Atmos, the work of renowned sound engineer Steven Wilson. Originally titled 'Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii', the film showcases the band performing without an audience in the haunting ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy.

Shot in October 1971, the film includes performances of some of Pink Floyd's most famous compositions such as "Echoes", "A Saucerful of Secrets", and "One of These Days". It also offers fans a rare glimpse into behind-the-scenes moments during the band's early recording sessions for 'The Dark Side of the Moon' at Abbey Road Studios.

