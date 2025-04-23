Kashmir Unites Against Terror: A Collective Outcry for Peace

In a powerful show of unity, Kashmiris took to the streets on Wednesday, expressing condemnation for the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists. The incident ignited widespread protests across towns and villages, calling for peace and stability in the region.

Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir experienced a complete shutdown, a rarity since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Political leaders, including Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference members, joined in protests, expressing remorse and solidarity with the victims, urging government action against terrorism.

Echoing sentiments of frustration and the necessity for peace, various community leaders and citizens emphasized the economic consequences on Kashmir's tourism-dependent economy. Protests were marked by demands for eradicating terrorism and highlighting how such acts contravene Islamic teachings and threaten the region's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)