Kashmir Unites Against Terror: A Collective Outcry for Peace

In response to a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Kashmir witnessed widespread protests as locals denounced violence and stood together against terrorism. Leaders and citizens highlighted the economic impact on tourism and rejected acts of violence done in the name of Kashmir or Islam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful show of unity, Kashmiris took to the streets on Wednesday, expressing condemnation for the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists. The incident ignited widespread protests across towns and villages, calling for peace and stability in the region.

Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir experienced a complete shutdown, a rarity since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Political leaders, including Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference members, joined in protests, expressing remorse and solidarity with the victims, urging government action against terrorism.

Echoing sentiments of frustration and the necessity for peace, various community leaders and citizens emphasized the economic consequences on Kashmir's tourism-dependent economy. Protests were marked by demands for eradicating terrorism and highlighting how such acts contravene Islamic teachings and threaten the region's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

