Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Modi's Israel Visit

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, calling it contrary to India's policies. She labeled Israeli PM Netanyahu a 'criminal.' Mufti also advocated for panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring their importance for addressing local issues and criticized the suspicious activities involving the deputy chief minister's brother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:55 IST
Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has voiced strong opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. She claimed the visit contradicts India's traditional stance and criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a 'criminal' feared by many countries.

Mufti emphasized the international community's opposition to Netanyahu, citing the International Criminal Court's indictment. She expressed disappointment, arguing that Modi, representing one billion people, associating with Netanyahu is against the ideals of Gandhi's India.

Addressing local issues, Mufti urged for the conduction of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir to tackle grassroots problems. She also commented on a raid related to Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary's brother, hinting at underlying political protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

