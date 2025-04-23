Left Menu

Revolutionizing Sports Broadcast: Meet the Robotic Dog Camera

wTVision, in collaboration with Omnicam and the BCCI, introduced a robotic pet camera during the IPL 2025. This innovation enhances live sports coverage with an interactive dog-like robot that engages with players and audience. The pet camera has received widespread acclaim and viral social media attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Mumbai witnessed a groundbreaking technological debut as wTVision unveiled a robotic pet camera during the Indian Premier League 2025. The introduction took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, reimagining live sports coverage by adding a playful, interactive dimension.

The innovation, developed with Omnicam and BCCI's collaboration, features a dog-like robot that interacts with players, umpires, and fans alike, adding a personality-rich layer to broadcasts. The robot reacts in real-time, performing actions like handshakes and heart gestures, creating shareable moments for audiences both in stadiums and at home.

This novel approach to broadcasting has resonated with millions, making waves across social media platforms earning praise for creativity and emotional connection. With a total of 5.8 million views, this creative venture by wTVision sets a precedent in sports entertainment by blending technology with fan engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

