Florence Pugh Dares to Stunt: A Life Opportunity in 'Thunderbolts'

Acclaimed actress Florence Pugh has expressed her enthusiasm for her upcoming Marvel movie 'Thunderbolts,' set to hit theaters this May. During the film's London premiere, Pugh revealed her excitement about the project, notably because she performed all her own stunts, including a dramatic jump from the world's second-tallest building.

Pugh explained to Deadline her decision to undertake these daring feats herself, particularly the 2,227-foot jump from Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118. "I saw it as an amazing life opportunity," she stated. "As an actress, being able to do something like that is huge. You gotta fight for it."

'Thunderbolts,' which also stars Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and others, is about a group of antiheroes compelled to collaborate on a dangerous mission after falling into a lethal trap.

(With inputs from agencies.)