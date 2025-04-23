Left Menu

Florence Pugh Dares to Stunt: A Life Opportunity in 'Thunderbolts'

Florence Pugh, excited about her Marvel film 'Thunderbolts', did her own stunts, including a daring leap from Merdeka 118. She sees these challenges as major life opportunities. 'Thunderbolts', featuring an ensemble cast including Sebastian Stan, follows antiheroes on a perilous mission, hitting theaters this May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:02 IST
Florence Pugh Dares to Stunt: A Life Opportunity in 'Thunderbolts'
Actor Florence Pugh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Acclaimed actress Florence Pugh has expressed her enthusiasm for her upcoming Marvel movie 'Thunderbolts,' set to hit theaters this May. During the film's London premiere, Pugh revealed her excitement about the project, notably because she performed all her own stunts, including a dramatic jump from the world's second-tallest building.

Pugh explained to Deadline her decision to undertake these daring feats herself, particularly the 2,227-foot jump from Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118. "I saw it as an amazing life opportunity," she stated. "As an actress, being able to do something like that is huge. You gotta fight for it."

'Thunderbolts,' which also stars Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and others, is about a group of antiheroes compelled to collaborate on a dangerous mission after falling into a lethal trap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025