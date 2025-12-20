Left Menu

Activists Rally to Protect Aravalli Hills Amid New Definition Concerns

Environmental activists protested in Gurugram and Udaipur against a new elevation-based definition of the Aravalli hills. The new definition could lead to increased mining and construction, threatening the ecological balance. Protesters demand government intervention to protect this vital natural barrier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Environmental activists took to the streets in Haryana's Gurugram and Rajasthan's Udaipur on Saturday, voicing strong opposition to the new elevation-based criteria defining the Aravalli hills. They fear the change might jeopardize the ecological stability of these ancient mountain ranges.

In Gurugram, a significant crowd of activists, local community members, and social organizations demonstrated peacefully near Cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh's residence, wielding banners and chanting ''Save Aravalli, Save the Future.'' Their main concern stems from a Supreme Court decision endorsing the updated definition.

In Udaipur, protesters, including numerous lawyers, marched from the court premises to the district collectorate, pressing for government action to safeguard the Aravallis, crucial for maintaining ecological balance in Delhi-NCR and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

