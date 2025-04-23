Goa Cracks Down on Unregulated Yacht Operations for Safer Tourism

The Goa tourism department has issued a strict directive to all water sports operators involved in yachting activities in the state. The goal is to enforce compliance with existing regulations to enhance safety and accountability, according to a senior official.

Director of the state tourism department, Kedar Naik, emphasized that the directive targets yachting operators lacking the necessary no objection certificates (NOC) or licenses. The department has set a 15-day deadline for these operators to register their activities and adhere to the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act.

Naik highlighted the risk that unregulated operations pose to tourists and the environment, urging operators to align with the existing legal framework. This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote responsible tourism and strengthen compliance, aiming for a sustainable tourism ecosystem in Goa.

