Left Menu

Goa Cracks Down on Unregulated Yacht Operations for Safer Tourism

The Goa tourism department has mandated yacht operators to adhere to the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act. This directive aims to regulate yachting services, ensuring safety and legal compliance. The initiative addresses unlicensed operators and promotes responsible tourism, enhancing safety and environmental standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:15 IST
Goa Cracks Down on Unregulated Yacht Operations for Safer Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa tourism department has issued a strict directive to all water sports operators involved in yachting activities in the state. The goal is to enforce compliance with existing regulations to enhance safety and accountability, according to a senior official.

Director of the state tourism department, Kedar Naik, emphasized that the directive targets yachting operators lacking the necessary no objection certificates (NOC) or licenses. The department has set a 15-day deadline for these operators to register their activities and adhere to the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act.

Naik highlighted the risk that unregulated operations pose to tourists and the environment, urging operators to align with the existing legal framework. This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote responsible tourism and strengthen compliance, aiming for a sustainable tourism ecosystem in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025