New York Declares 'Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Celebration Day'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has officially declared April 24, 2025, as 'Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Celebration Day,' emphasizing the influential message of selfless service to the community.

The announcement was made at a special event in City Hall, where Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs, Dilip Chauhan, presented the proclamation to members of the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council. Senior figures like Deputy Commissioner Christian Williams and South Asian Liaison Sookranie Dhanpat were also present.

The proclamation celebrates the centennial of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's birth and applauds the community services initiated in his name throughout New York City and globally. It embraces the diverse spiritual backgrounds in the city and highlights a dedication to humanitarianism that transcends cultural boundaries.

