Tragedy Strikes: Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims Lives of Pune Tourists

Kaustubh Ganbote, a resident of Pune, was among the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, the trip ended in tragedy. Ganbote, known for his business acumen and jovial nature, was with close friends and family during the attack.

Updated: 23-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:56 IST
  • India

Kaustubh Ganbote, one of 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, had ventured outside his city for the first time in years, making the tragedy even more poignant. Friends recall his excitement to explore the region.

Ganbote, a farsan snack entrepreneur, was on a rare vacation with his close friend Santosh Jagdale and their families. Tragically, both families were caught in the attack, suffering irreparable losses.

Loved for his jovial nature and hard-working ethos, Ganbote was also a recent grandfather, adding to the deep void felt by his passing. He is survived by his wife Sangita, while funeral arrangements for him and Jagdale are set in Pune.

