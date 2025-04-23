Koneru Humpy Clinches FIDE Women's Grand Prix Title in Thrilling Tie-Break

In a nail-biting finish, Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy emerged victorious in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2024-25 held in Pune. The triumph was decided by superior tie-break points, after Humpy and China's Zhu Jiner both finished the tournament tied for the lead with seven points.

Humpy, who previously conquered the women's World Rapid Chess Championship in December, secured this victory by overcoming Bulgarian opponent Nurgyul Salimova in the ninth and final round. Meanwhile, Jiner defeated Russia's Polina Shuvalova, matching Humpy's point total, but couldn't surpass her in tie-breaks.

FIDE acknowledged Humpy's accomplishment, highlighting the tie-break victory on their 'X' social media platform. The final day also saw other results, including India's Vaishali and Harika both drawing their respective matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)