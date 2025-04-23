Left Menu

Ivor Novello Awards Nominations: Celebrating Musical Masterpieces

The Ivor Novello Awards nominations include Charli XCX's album "Brat" and Wham!'s "Last Christmas." Lola Young leads with three nominations, while U2 will receive the fellowship honor. The event, celebrating songwriters and composers, takes place on May 22 in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:32 IST
Ivor Novello Awards Nominations: Celebrating Musical Masterpieces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Charli XCX's acclaimed album "Brat" and Wham!'s enduring holiday classic "Last Christmas" are among the nominees unveiled for the upcoming Ivor Novello Awards, the prestigious British accolade for songwriters and screen composers. Leading the nominations is rising star Lola Young, securing three nods, including a prominent mention for her breakout single "Messy."

The nominations list features Charli XCX's "Brat" competing for the best album title alongside Jordan Rakei's "The Loop" and Lola Young's "This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway." High-profile mentions also include rappers Ghetts and Berwyn for their albums "On Purpose, With Purpose" and "Who Am I," respectively. Wham's iconic "Last Christmas," penned by the late George Michael, grabs attention in the most performed work category.

The awards ceremony, marking its 70th edition, will take place on May 22 in London, with U2 set to receive the prestigious Ivors Academy Fellowship. The Ivors, established in 1956 and named after Welsh composer Ivor Novello, continue to honor exceptional contributions to music composition and songwriting. This year's nominations highlight a diverse array of talent, showcasing the dynamic range of contemporary music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025