Ivor Novello Awards Nominations: Celebrating Musical Masterpieces

Charli XCX's acclaimed album "Brat" and Wham!'s enduring holiday classic "Last Christmas" are among the nominees unveiled for the upcoming Ivor Novello Awards, the prestigious British accolade for songwriters and screen composers. Leading the nominations is rising star Lola Young, securing three nods, including a prominent mention for her breakout single "Messy."

The nominations list features Charli XCX's "Brat" competing for the best album title alongside Jordan Rakei's "The Loop" and Lola Young's "This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway." High-profile mentions also include rappers Ghetts and Berwyn for their albums "On Purpose, With Purpose" and "Who Am I," respectively. Wham's iconic "Last Christmas," penned by the late George Michael, grabs attention in the most performed work category.

The awards ceremony, marking its 70th edition, will take place on May 22 in London, with U2 set to receive the prestigious Ivors Academy Fellowship. The Ivors, established in 1956 and named after Welsh composer Ivor Novello, continue to honor exceptional contributions to music composition and songwriting. This year's nominations highlight a diverse array of talent, showcasing the dynamic range of contemporary music.

