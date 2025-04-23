Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: A Pivotal Moment in the #MeToo Era

Harvey Weinstein's retrial on rape and sexual assault charges began in Manhattan, with a prosecutor highlighting the former producer's exploitation of aspiring Hollywood actresses. Prosecutor Shannon Lucey described Weinstein as using his power to abuse women and silence them by threatening their careers.

The retrial follows New York's highest court overturning Weinstein's previous conviction due to trial errors. Now facing potential decades in prison, Weinstein's legal team is determined to clear his name, arguing for fairness and highlighting alleged inadequate medical care during his detainment.

The trial represents a significant moment for the #MeToo movement, questioning societal progress on sexual abuse awareness and the complex power dynamics in Hollywood. Lindsey Goldbrum, a lawyer for one victim, emphasized the trial's importance in understanding and addressing sexual assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)