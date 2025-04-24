Left Menu

Twilight Stars Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet Reignite Screen Chemistry in 'Desert Dawn'

Former 'Twilight' co-stars Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet reunite after 17 years in the crime thriller 'Desert Dawn'. The film, directed by Marty Murray, revolves around a murder conspiracy. Slated for release on May 16, it showcases the duo’s compelling on-screen chemistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:44 IST
Twilight Stars Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet Reignite Screen Chemistry in 'Desert Dawn'
Kellan Lutz (Image source: Instagram/ @kellanlutz). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet, famous for their roles in the 2008 romantic fantasy film 'Twilight', have come together again after nearly 17 years for a new project titled 'Desert Dawn'. Lutz expressed his excitement about reuniting with Gigandet, stating it was 'a lot of fun' to work with him again. Reflecting on their previous film, Lutz noted that although they were on opposite sides in 'Twilight', their collaboration this time brings them together on the same team, promising engaging banter between their characters.

In 'Twilight', Lutz portrayed the vampire Emmett Cullen, while Gigandet played James, a key antagonist. Now, in 'Desert Dawn', Gigandet lauds Lutz's enduring dedication to his acting career. He acknowledges the ups and downs since 'Twilight', rapport between the actors is a highlight of their current project, showcasing growth and mutual respect.

The synopsis for 'Desert Dawn' reveals that the film dives deep into a narrative of intrigue and danger, involving a murder mystery linked to corruption and deceit. Directed by Marty Murray and featuring a screenplay by Chad Law and Johnny Walters, the film stars Lutz as Sheriff Luke Easton and Gigandet as officer John Sites. The film, set for a May 16 debut in select theatres and on digital platforms, marks another milestone in their evolving careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025