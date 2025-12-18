Left Menu

NDA Leaders Congratulate Nitin Nabin: A New Era for BJP

NDA leaders from Bihar gather to congratulate Nitin Nabin for his new role as BJP's national working president. They expressed their support at a meeting organized at Sanjay Jaiswal's residence. Speculations suggest Nabin might succeed J P Nadda, marking a generational change in BJP leadership.

Updated: 18-12-2025 21:40 IST
NDA leaders from Bihar convened to congratulate Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the national working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The meeting was held at the New Delhi residence of Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP's chief whip in the Lok Sabha.

Prominent figures in attendance included Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, and Hindustani Awam Morcha founder Jitan Ram Manjhi. The leaders presented Nabin with a bouquet and a shawl, symbolizing their support and congratulatory wishes.

Nabin, a dynamic leader with RSS roots, is expected to succeed J P Nadda as the BJP's national president, indicating a generational shift in the party's leadership. He resigned from his ministerial role in the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar to embark on his new journey within BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

