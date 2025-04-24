Bloom Hotels Welcomes Kriti Sanon as Brand Ambassador in Vibrant Campaign

In a significant move, Bloom Hotels, acclaimed for its tech-forward lodging solutions, has announced Bollywood star Kriti Sanon as the face of their brand. Known for her dynamic and entrepreneurial spirit, Sanon perfectly embodies the hotel's ethos in their latest campaign, #BloomToYourBest.

Bloom Hotels, which has rapidly expanded across India in key locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad, offers clean and affordable stays that cater to the young, tech-savvy traveler. The brand's presence is represented by its signature yellow and white aesthetic.

The collaboration with Sanon marks a strategic alignment with the aspirations of modern, budget-conscious travelers and reinforces Bloom's commitment to delivering quality experiences without financial compromise. As a testament to this approach, the campaign features a monologue by Sanon, sharing insights into her journey as both an actor and an entrepreneur.

(With inputs from agencies.)