Congress Slams Modi's Foreign Policy Amidst Middle East Tensions

In an escalating critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led administration, Congress leader Raashid Alvi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of undermining India's foreign policy. Alvi demanded that PM Modi reveal the details of his conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his recent visit to Israel.

Alvi questioned Modi's apparent silence on the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, suggesting that the prime minister's allegiances may be influencing his reticence. Alvi argued that Modi's ties to Israel hinder his ability to speak out against actions taken by his 'fatherland.' This criticism comes as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's op-ed in The Indian Express.

This op-ed criticized the government's silence regarding the 'targeted assassination' of Khamenei, terming it as 'an abdication.' Amidst these allegations, the Middle East is witnessing heightened military tensions. Israel launched strikes in Tehran and Beirut, while Iranian drones targeted the US Embassy in Riyadh, intensifying the conflict. Reportedly, US airstrikes resulted in the death of Khamenei and several other Iranian officials, escalating the geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)