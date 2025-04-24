Haunted by Tragedy in 'Mini Switzerland': A Tale of Terror and Resilience

The scenic beauty of Baisaran, Pahalgam, took a tragic turn for Arathi R Menon, from Kochi, as she witnessed her father's murder during a terror attack.

Three days later, Menon returned to Kochi, still haunted by the traumatic event. What began as a peaceful family outing ended in chaos when gunfire disrupted the serenity.

Despite facing unimaginable trauma, Menon found support in locals who assisted her through the tragedy. Her strength in shielding her mother from knowing the immediate truth underscored her resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)