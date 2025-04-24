Left Menu

Haunted by Tragedy in 'Mini Switzerland': A Tale of Terror and Resilience

Arathi R Menon, from Kochi, witnessed a tragic terror attack in Baisaran, Kashmir, losing her father in the process. Amidst chaos, she protected her family and found solace in the kindness of locals. Despite the trauma, she managed to shield her mother from immediate pain until safely returning to Kochi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The scenic beauty of Baisaran, Pahalgam, took a tragic turn for Arathi R Menon, from Kochi, as she witnessed her father's murder during a terror attack.

Three days later, Menon returned to Kochi, still haunted by the traumatic event. What began as a peaceful family outing ended in chaos when gunfire disrupted the serenity.

Despite facing unimaginable trauma, Menon found support in locals who assisted her through the tragedy. Her strength in shielding her mother from knowing the immediate truth underscored her resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

