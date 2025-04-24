Myrtle's Miraculous Return: Tornado Survivor Tortoise Reunites with Family

Myrtle, a beloved tortoise, has reunited with its Mississippi family weeks after vanishing amid a March tornado outbreak.

Owner Tiffany Emanuel expressed relief: 'He's been through a lot.' Emanuel assured, 'I'll always be there for him, giving care and support.'

After a devastating tornado struck on March 15, the Emanuel family fled their rural Kokomo home, only to return to devastation: two pine trees had crashed onto Myrtle's shelter.

Myrtle was nowhere to be found.

Weeks passed before a neighbor discovered the injured tortoise, directing him to Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue for treatment on April 4.

Rescue founder Christy Milbourne said, 'The finder said she'd met the owners. I was thrilled when they called, confirming he was theirs.' Emanuel is devoted to Myrtle's recovery.

'It's comforting to find some happiness amidst our sorrow and loss,' Emanuel reflected.

