Myrtle's Miraculous Return: Tornado Survivor Tortoise Reunites with Family
Myrtle the tortoise was found weeks after going missing during a tornado in Mississippi. Discovered by a neighbor, he received medical attention and was then reunited with his relieved owner, Tiffany Emanuel. Returning home provided some joy amidst the devastation experienced by the Emanuel family.
- Country:
- United States
Myrtle, a beloved tortoise, has reunited with its Mississippi family weeks after vanishing amid a March tornado outbreak.
Owner Tiffany Emanuel expressed relief: 'He's been through a lot.' Emanuel assured, 'I'll always be there for him, giving care and support.'
After a devastating tornado struck on March 15, the Emanuel family fled their rural Kokomo home, only to return to devastation: two pine trees had crashed onto Myrtle's shelter.
Myrtle was nowhere to be found.
Weeks passed before a neighbor discovered the injured tortoise, directing him to Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue for treatment on April 4.
Rescue founder Christy Milbourne said, 'The finder said she'd met the owners. I was thrilled when they called, confirming he was theirs.' Emanuel is devoted to Myrtle's recovery.
'It's comforting to find some happiness amidst our sorrow and loss,' Emanuel reflected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Reunion: King Charles and Queen Camilla's Vatican Visit
Historic Reunion: Sikh Pilgrims Flock to Pakistan for Baisakhi Mela
Lost and Found: A Heartwarming Reunion at the Border
Kamal Haasan's & Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life': A Reunion Decades in the Making
Kamal Haasan's Enduring Passion: 'Thug Life' Reunion with Mani Ratnam