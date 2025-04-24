A Battle of Ideologies: JNU's Intense Election Debate Sparks Passionate Discourse

The Jawaharlal Nehru University's campus was electrified as the presidential debate for the students' union elections unfolded amidst drums and fervent slogans. It was an event where political theatre met student activism.

The debate saw strong narratives, with factions like the ABVP and AISA presenting contrasting ideologies. From addressing national issues to campus-specific concerns, candidates passionately argued their stances, representing JNU's politically charged environment.

With polling scheduled for April 25 and results on April 28, the election underscores the potency of student politics at JNU, where every personal and political demand intertwine, creating a uniquely compelling narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)