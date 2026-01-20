KTR Accuses Telangana CM of Diversion Politics in Singareni Tender Row

In a heated political exchange, K. T. Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of orchestrating 'attention diversion politics' amid a controversy over Singareni coal tenders. Rao contended that the government's actions were designed to deflect scrutiny from a notable coal mine scam linked to the Chief Minister's brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy.

According to an official statement, the political storm escalated when notices were served to former minister Harish Rao concerning a phone-tapping case. KTR claimed that this move was merely a political stunt to distract from serious allegations involving Srujan Reddy. Despite the Supreme Court dismissing the phone-tapping case, the Congress government, led by Reddy, has renewed its pursuit, highlighting what KTR termed extreme levels of political vendetta.

KTR remained undeterred, promising continued vigilance against the Reddy administration's purported corruption, despite 'harassment' through legal notices. He accused the government of using these tactics as a means to avoid accountability for misgovernance. Rao reaffirmed the BRS's commitment to the lawful challenge of what he called a diversionary strategy, as they stand firm against the CM's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)