Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak are set to lead the cast of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.' The film, based on Suzanne Collins' novel, follows events 40 years after 'The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes' and is scheduled for a 2026 release by Lionsgate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:20 IST
Hungry for More: Meet the Stars of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'
Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak (Photo: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The anticipated film 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' has locked in its lead actors, sources reveal from Variety. Joseph Zada, famed for his role in 'We Were Liars,' will portray Haymitch Abernathy. Whitney Peak, known for her work on the 'Gossip Girl' reboot, will play his partner Lenore Dove Baird.

Under the Lionsgate banner, the movie draws inspiration from Suzanne Collins' novel, occurring four decades post 'The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes' and nearly a quarter-century before the saga of Katniss Everdeen. 'Variety' confirms the film's projected debut is slated for November 20, 2026.

Joseph Zada is quite active on the screen, with upcoming appearances in 'We Were Liars' on Prime Video and Netflix's 'East of Eden,' alongside a stellar cast. Meanwhile, Whitney Peak gears up for her role in Sony's 'Shiver' shark thriller. Both talents continue to make waves in the industry, further heightening anticipation for their roles in 'The Hunger Games.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

