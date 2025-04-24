Government Unveils Rs 100 Coin for Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary

The Indian government is poised to release a special Rs 100 commemorative coin in celebration of the birth centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The decision was formalized by a gazette notification issued by the Centre on April 22.

Sathya Sai Baba, born on November 23, 1926, in Andhra Pradesh's Puttaparthi village, embarked on a divine mission at 14, advocating for the unity of all religions and core human values of truth, right conduct, peace, love, and non-violence.

As mandated by the Coinage Act of 2011, these commemorative coins will be minted under the authority of the Central Government. The coins will bear the Ashoka Lion and Sathya Sai Baba's image, marking the years 1926 and 2026, along with inscriptions in both English and Devnagari.

