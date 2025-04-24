Left Menu

Government Unveils Rs 100 Coin for Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary

The Indian government will issue a Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark the centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, born in 1926. The coin features the Ashoka Lion and Baba's image, symbolizing his teachings of universal human values. Scheduled minting follows the Coinage Act, 2011 regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:42 IST
Government Unveils Rs 100 Coin for Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is poised to release a special Rs 100 commemorative coin in celebration of the birth centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The decision was formalized by a gazette notification issued by the Centre on April 22.

Sathya Sai Baba, born on November 23, 1926, in Andhra Pradesh's Puttaparthi village, embarked on a divine mission at 14, advocating for the unity of all religions and core human values of truth, right conduct, peace, love, and non-violence.

As mandated by the Coinage Act of 2011, these commemorative coins will be minted under the authority of the Central Government. The coins will bear the Ashoka Lion and Sathya Sai Baba's image, marking the years 1926 and 2026, along with inscriptions in both English and Devnagari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025