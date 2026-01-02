Left Menu

Setting the Pace: India's Ambitious Sports Targets for 2026

India is gearing up for a transformative year in sports, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya outlining plans for Olympic Centres, national leagues, and addressing doping issues. Aimed at building momentum for the 2026 Commonwealth and Asian Games, these initiatives are set to redefine the country's sporting landscape.

In what promises to be a transformative year for Indian sports, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has set ambitious targets to enhance the nation's sporting ecosystem. Key objectives include setting 'delivery targets' for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials and tackling the doping problem head-on.

As India prepares for a series of significant sporting events, including the Commonwealth and Asian Games, Mandaviya's focus is on laying the groundwork for Olympic qualification processes in sports like shooting and hockey. A recent meeting with SAI and Ministry officials outlined annual plans to elevate India's performance on the global stage.

Among the highlights is the initiative to establish dedicated Olympic Centres and launch national leagues in at least five new sports. Moreover, India aims to aggressively address doping through awareness campaigns and stringent actions against violators, with emphasis on leveraging private sports academies for comprehensive development.

