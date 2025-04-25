Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny to Shine at 'SNL' Season 50 Finale

Scarlett Johansson and musical sensation Bad Bunny are set to bring their star power to the iconic 'Saturday Night Live' as it wraps up its milestone 50th season. The show will air on NBC with Johansson and Bad Bunny headlining the May 17 episode.

NBC unveiled the lineup, promising an exciting closing three episodes that kick off on May 3 with Quinta Brunson from 'Abbott Elementary' making her hosting debut, accompanied by singer Benson Boone. This final schedule has garnered attention, particularly for the Weekend Update segment featuring Michael Che and Colin Jost exchanging jokes.

On May 10, Walton Goggins, known for his roles in 'The White Lotus' and 'The Righteous Gemstones,' will take the hosting reins with Arcade Fire as musical guests. This marks Arcade Fire's sixth performance on SNL, rekindling their connection with the show from 18 years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)