Iranian foreign minister tells NBC News that country's supreme leader and president are alive as far as I know', reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
