Pedro Pascal Slams J.K. Rowling Over Anti-Trans Remarks

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal has issued a harsh rebuke to J.K. Rowling, calling the 'Harry Potter' author a 'heinous loser' over her recent anti-trans remarks.

Rowling, known for her controversial views on women's rights, has reignited criticism following her praise for a UK Supreme Court ruling that trans women should not be recognized as women. She has been actively voicing her opinion on social media, inciting reactions from public figures and communities alike.

Pascal, who stars in HBO's 'The Last of Us,' took to Instagram to criticize Rowling, highlighting his unwavering support for the trans community. Pascal's sister, Lux, is a trans actress, making the issue deeply personal for him. In a recent interview, Pascal emphasized the influence and strength of his sister.

