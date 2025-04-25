Left Menu

Darul Uloom Deoband Condemns 'Act Against Humanity' in Pahalgam Attack

Darul Uloom Deoband denounced the Pahalgam attack as an 'act against humanity' and urged for strict action against the perpetrators. Islamic leaders emphasized that the attack threatens national unity and that terrorism has no place in Islam, further condemning attempts to link such acts to religion.

Updated: 25-04-2025 13:36 IST
The revered Islamic institution, Darul Uloom Deoband, has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, describing it as an 'act against humanity.' Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, the manager, stressed the need for strict action against those responsible for the attack, which resulted in 26 deaths, predominantly tourists.

Nomani called the attack a 'grave threat to the nation's unity,' extending condolences to victims' families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured. Urging the central government to address the matter with urgency, he underscored the barbarity involved in targeting unarmed civilians, articulating support for the grieving families.

Adding their voices, leaders of both Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind factions also criticized the attack. Maulana Arshad Madani declared terrorists as 'beasts,' while Maulana Mahmood Madani emphasized the attack's inhumanity. Both leaders reiterated that the true teachings of Islam do not endorse such violence, urging unity to prevent communal strife.

