A Personal Glimpse into Pope Francis' Everyday Life

Shopkeepers around the Vatican reflect on their personal interactions with Pope Francis, who was known for his simplicity and humbleness. They remember him as a cherished customer and a down-to-earth individual, far from the leader's image. His casual outings and modest lifestyle left a lasting impact on those who knew him personally.

Updated: 25-04-2025 15:49 IST
A Personal Glimpse into Pope Francis' Everyday Life
Pope Francis

In the streets surrounding the Vatican, where Pope Francis used to make spontaneous visits, local shopkeepers fondly remember him not as the head of the church or a state figure, but as an approachable and ordinary person. His hospitalizations had been a time of prayer for those who came to know and adore him.

Among those expressing profound loss is Sebastian Padron, an Argentine ice cream maker who counted Francis as a regular customer for over seven years. Padron, whose store is near Francis' simple hotel accommodation in Vatican City, recalls the personal bond his family built with the Pope, who often presented gifts to Padron's children.

Despite his status when he became pope in 2013, Francis chose humble living quarters at the Domus Santa Marta over opulent papal apartments, aligning with his rejection of luxury in favor of connecting more directly with everyday people, a practice he continued through modest personal errands around Rome.

