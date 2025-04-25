Global Farewell to a Humble Pontiff: Pope Francis' Last Journey
World leaders and mourners gather in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral after his passing. Known for his humility, Francis' coffin will be greeted by a group of poor people, reflecting his spirit. Mourners flock to St. Peter's Basilica, remembering Francis' profound impact on the marginalized and young.
As world leaders begin arriving in Rome, the Vatican prepares for the funeral of Pope Francis, a pontiff celebrated for his humility and deep connection with the marginalized. On Friday, heads of state, including US President Donald Trump, gather to pay their respects at St. Peter's Basilica.
Mourners from around the globe have flocked to the basilica, drawn by Francis' legacy of compassion and service. Over 128,000 people have visited his open coffin, combining prayer with a keen desire to capture their final farewell in a photo, despite restrictions.
The Pope's embrace of simple people will be marked by a group of needy individuals greeting his casket. As the conclave prepares for discussions on his successor, attendees remember Francis as a transformative figure whose humanity left an indelible mark on the Catholic Church.
