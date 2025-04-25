Left Menu

Global Farewell to a Humble Pontiff: Pope Francis' Last Journey

World leaders and mourners gather in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral after his passing. Known for his humility, Francis' coffin will be greeted by a group of poor people, reflecting his spirit. Mourners flock to St. Peter's Basilica, remembering Francis' profound impact on the marginalized and young.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:29 IST
Global Farewell to a Humble Pontiff: Pope Francis' Last Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As world leaders begin arriving in Rome, the Vatican prepares for the funeral of Pope Francis, a pontiff celebrated for his humility and deep connection with the marginalized. On Friday, heads of state, including US President Donald Trump, gather to pay their respects at St. Peter's Basilica.

Mourners from around the globe have flocked to the basilica, drawn by Francis' legacy of compassion and service. Over 128,000 people have visited his open coffin, combining prayer with a keen desire to capture their final farewell in a photo, despite restrictions.

The Pope's embrace of simple people will be marked by a group of needy individuals greeting his casket. As the conclave prepares for discussions on his successor, attendees remember Francis as a transformative figure whose humanity left an indelible mark on the Catholic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025