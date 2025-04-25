Funskool India Eyes $45 Million Revenue Amid Global Trade Shifts

Toy manufacturer Funskool India Ltd has set an ambitious revenue goal of $40-45 million for the current financial year, driven by shifts in global trade dynamics and a surge in preference for Indian-made products, according to a company announcement.

The company reported a robust 20% growth in FY2024–25 revenue. CEO K A Shabir emphasized Funskool's vital role in the 'Make in India' initiative, enhancing global partnerships to establish itself as a premium toy manufacturer in the international supply chain.

Funskool accounts for nearly 20% of India's toy exports, with the U.S. being a major market. Following a doubling of its production capacity last year, Funskool plans further expansions in Ranipet and Goa and continues to grow its brand portfolio with lines like Giggles and Fundough.

