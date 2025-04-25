Left Menu

Funskool India Eyes $45 Million Revenue Amid Global Trade Shifts

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Toy manufacturer Funskool India Ltd has set an ambitious revenue goal of $40-45 million for the current financial year, driven by shifts in global trade dynamics and a surge in preference for Indian-made products, according to a company announcement.

The company reported a robust 20% growth in FY2024–25 revenue. CEO K A Shabir emphasized Funskool's vital role in the 'Make in India' initiative, enhancing global partnerships to establish itself as a premium toy manufacturer in the international supply chain.

Funskool accounts for nearly 20% of India's toy exports, with the U.S. being a major market. Following a doubling of its production capacity last year, Funskool plans further expansions in Ranipet and Goa and continues to grow its brand portfolio with lines like Giggles and Fundough.

(With inputs from agencies.)

