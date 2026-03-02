Godawari Power and Ispat Boosts Sponge Iron Production Capacity
Godawari Power and Ispat has increased its sponge iron production capacity to 6.5 lakh tonnes, up from 5.94 lakh tonnes. This expansion, approved by the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, is operational from February 28. The production is based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
Godawari Power and Ispat has announced a significant expansion of its production capabilities, increasing its sponge iron capacity from 5.94 lakh tonnes to 6.5 lakh tonnes. The upgrade received approval from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board and became operational on February 28.
Located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the expanded facility also includes a hard bright wire division with a capacity of 1.15 lakh tonnes. The company has not disclosed any financial details pertaining to this expansion project.
Sponge iron, also known as direct reduced iron, is an essential component for steel production using Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) and Induction Furnaces (IF), serving as a substitute for scrap. Additionally, hard bright wire is utilized in making nails, wire mesh, fasteners, and construction bindings.
