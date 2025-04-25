Left Menu

Deltin Revolutionizes Luxury Gaming with DeltinOne App Launch

Deltin unveiled 'DeltinOne', an innovative guest experience management app, enhancing luxury gaming in India. Launched during the Deltin Star Weekend with Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, the app offers seamless travel, luxury stay management, bespoke privileges, and real-time updates, redefining customer experiences in the Indian luxury gaming industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move for the luxury gaming industry, Deltin, one of India's premier brands, has launched an innovative mobile app named 'DeltinOne'. The launch event, held during the Deltin Star Weekend – Diamond Edition, was illuminated by the presence of Bollywood icon Sonakshi Sinha, marking a dynamic shift in how guests experience luxury gaming.

Designed exclusively for Deltin members, DeltinOne is a pioneering digital solution that streamlines the guest experience by integrating convenience, connectivity, and unparalleled personalization both within and outside casino floors. 'Our guests are at the core of Deltin's mission,' said Mr. Manoj Jain, COO of Delta Corp Ltd., emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation through this app.

Available on iOS and Android, DeltinOne sets a new standard in luxury gaming by offering features such as seamless travel bookings, curated lifestyle experiences, and bespoke privileges. As the app redefines luxury through technology, Deltin strengthens its position as a leader in the Indian luxury gaming sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

