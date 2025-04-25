DDA’s Social Media Makeover: A New Era of Engagement

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is embarking on a significant image overhaul by hiring a social media agency to elevate its presence on platforms such as X, Facebook, and Instagram. This move is part of an ambitious plan to build 'brand DDA' through enhanced visibility and communication.

The agency will manage DDA's social media activities, engage with the public, and address inquiries. A key part of their strategy involves collaborating with social media influencers, creating promotional content, and ensuring the regular documentation of DDA's projects and events.

As the largest land-owner in the city, the DDA has broadened its initiatives beyond housing, taking on beautification projects and developing recreational and cultural spaces. Their enhanced social media strategy is aimed at effectively communicating these efforts to a wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)