Left Menu

DDA’s Social Media Makeover: A New Era of Engagement

The Delhi Development Authority is set to hire a social media agency to enhance its online presence. The initiative aims to foster 'brand DDA' through strategic social media engagement, including collaboration with influencers and regular digital campaigns to boost public interaction and project visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:37 IST
DDA’s Social Media Makeover: A New Era of Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is embarking on a significant image overhaul by hiring a social media agency to elevate its presence on platforms such as X, Facebook, and Instagram. This move is part of an ambitious plan to build 'brand DDA' through enhanced visibility and communication.

The agency will manage DDA's social media activities, engage with the public, and address inquiries. A key part of their strategy involves collaborating with social media influencers, creating promotional content, and ensuring the regular documentation of DDA's projects and events.

As the largest land-owner in the city, the DDA has broadened its initiatives beyond housing, taking on beautification projects and developing recreational and cultural spaces. Their enhanced social media strategy is aimed at effectively communicating these efforts to a wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025