Reviving Manuscript Heritage: IGNCA's Call for Collaborative Preservation

IGNCA, under the Ministry of Culture, emphasizes the living essence of manuscripts. They launched a volume on manuscript preservation, authored by Vasantkumar M Bhatt. Sachchidanand Joshi, IGNCA's Member Secretary, stresses collaborative efforts in preservation, within the 'Gyan Bharatam' mission, integrating traditional knowledge into contemporary frameworks.

Manuscripts hold more than historic significance; they are living archives of human civilization, according to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). A top official urged collaborative efforts with scholars and technologists to ensure the preservation of these cultural treasures.

The IGNCA, an agency under the Ministry of Culture, unveiled a new volume titled 'Pandulipi Evam Samikshit Patha Sampadan (Abhinav Paramarsh ke Sath),' penned by Vasantkumar M Bhatt, aimed at preserving and interpreting India's manuscript legacy.

During the launch, Sachchidanand Joshi, IGNCA's Member Secretary, advocated for broadening manuscriptology's reach beyond academia. He highlighted the 'Gyan Bharatam' mission, focusing on embedding traditional knowledge into today's educational and cultural systems. Joshi noted IGNCA's expansive efforts in preserving manuscripts worldwide but called for broader societal involvement to ensure these works are accessible to all.

